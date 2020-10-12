Heavy rain to lash Odisha for next two days, Orange warning issued for 5 districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Regional Centre, Bhubaneswar on Monday forecast heavy rainfall in many parts of Odisha for next two days, under the influence of deep depression over Bay of Bengal.

The MeT Dept, in its latest weather bulletin, issued an Orange warning of heavy to heavy rainfall over five districts till 8.30 AM of Tuesday. The districts include Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam.

It also issued a yellow warning of heavy rainfall for the districts of Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri and Khordha during the period.

The weathermen also yellow alert of heavy rain for the the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur from 8.30 AM of Tuesday to 8.30 AM of Wednesday.

Sea condition will be “rough to very rough” along and off the Odisha coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.