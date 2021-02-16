Heavy Rain To Lash Odisha For 4 Days

By IANS
odisha weather report

Bhubaneswar: Rain and thunderstorm will lash several parts of Odisha for four days till Feb 20 starting from tomorrow, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

As per the latest weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thunder will occur at several places in the State.

The IMD has also issued ‘Yellow Warning’ (thunderstorm with lightning) for 12 Odisha districts – Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal. The warning has been issued for February 17 and 18.

