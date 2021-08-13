Heavy rain to lash nine districts of Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here on Friday informed that heavy rain likely to lash nine districts of Odisha in the next 14 hours.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, said the weatherman.

Likewise, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Deogarh.

