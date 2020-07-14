Heavy rain to hit several parts of Odisha for next 4 days

Heavy rain to hit several parts of Odisha for next 4 days

Bhubaneswar: South West monsoon has been active over Odisha. Heavy rain will occur at several places in the State till Saturday morning, informed the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In its mid-day weather bulletin, the Met Dept issued a Yellow weather warning for various districts till 8.30 AM on July 18.

The details are as follows.

Day 1

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Bolangir, Kendrapara and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Boudh, Koraput, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Nuapada, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore till 8.30 AM on July 15.

Day 2

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Malkangiri from 8.30 AM on July 15 to 8.30 AM on July 16.

Day 3

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Rayagada, Kalahandi from 8.30 AM on July 16 to 8.30 AM on July 17.

Day 4

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Gajapati, Boudh and Keonjhar from 8.30 AM on July 17 to 8.30 AM on July 18.

The bulletin also said that light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places over the districts of Odisha with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Boudh and Keonjhar districts and heavy rainfall at one or two places over the rest districts in the State in last 24 hours .

Today, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsious was recorded at Paralakhemundi in the State.