Heavy Rain In Odisha To Continue For Next 5 Days, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is expected in Odisha for the next five days from August 9 2022 said the Regional MeT Department in its latest bulletin.

It is noteworthy that the Regional MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar has sounded an alert for 30 districts in Odisha.

A red warning has been issued for a number of districts in Odisha.

For today that is August 8 a red warning has been issued for three districts namely:

Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

For tomorrow red warning has been issued for four districts namely:

Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Angul and Bargarh.

It is noteworthy that 14 districts have been given a orange warning by the MeT.