rain alert odisha
Heavy rainfall in Bhubaneswar (File Pic)

Heavy rain to continue for 4 more days in Odisha, says Met Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Odisha in the last 24 hours due to formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday said that the downpour will continue for next four days.

In its midday weather bulletin today, the Met centre issued yellow warning of heavy rain over several districts in the state for next four days.

Details are as follows:

Day 1

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam and Angul till 8.30 AM of Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is  very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati,Rayagada, Boudh, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh,
Bolangir, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal and Sonepur during the period.

Day 2

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Sambalpur,
Boudh, Angul, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati and Sonepur from 8.30 AM of Sunday to 8.30 AM of Monday.

Day 3

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Balangir, Bargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Rayagada from 8.30 AM of Monday to 8.30 AM of Tuesday.

Day 4

Yellow Warning ( Be updated):

Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Boudh and Kalahandi from 8.30 AM of Tuesday to 8.30 AM of Wednesday.

