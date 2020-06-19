Odisha rainfall
Representational image

Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely to hit several parts of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will occur at several places in Odisha in next 24 hours, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Friday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM on Saturday.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal till 8.30 AM tomorrow, the bulletin said.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for these districts till tomorrow morning.

