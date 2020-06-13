Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday forecast heavy rainfall in many places of Odisha till tomorrow morning.

As per the evening bulletin of the Met centre, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh till 8.30 AM on Sunday.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow warning for these eight districts during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred at several places in the state in last 24 hours after the advancement of south-west monsoon.