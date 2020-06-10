Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in several parts of Odisha till tomorrow morning and issued yellow warning for 20 districts.

According the evening bulletin of the Met dept, heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Nayagarh till 8.30 AM on Thursday, the bulletin added.

The Met dept issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts till tomorrow morning.

The weathermen also said, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely over West Central and adjoining North West Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea till June 12.