Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha from today as per the prediction of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The possible heavy rainfall will occur under the impact of a low pressure area which is likely to develop over North and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal today.

Meanwhile, Orange warning and Yellow warning have been issued for several district by the weatherman.

The districts where the Orange warning has been issued are Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Rayagada and Balangir. Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur over these districts today.

Likewise, Yellow warning has been issued for Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh and Nuapada districts where heavy rainfall very likely to occur.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), on the other hand, has directed Collectors of these districts to say alert and take all precautionary measures.

Fishermen also have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal.

The Meteorological Department also has sounded Orange warning and Yellow warning for several districts for tomorrow.

District which have been issued Orange warning: Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Rayagada, Balangir (Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur over the districts)

District which have been issued Yellow warning: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Nuapada.

For August 12, Yellow warning has been issued for several districts like Sundargarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over these districts.

Similarly, heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Deogarh on August 13 as the weatherman has issued Yellow warning for these districts.