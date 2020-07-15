Rain
Representational image

Heavy rain likely to lash Odisha for nest 48 hours; Yellow alert for 16 Districts

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar:  The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday forecast heavy rain in several parts of Odisha for next 48 hours. It also issued Yellow weather warning for 16 districts during the period.

According the midday bulletin , heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Gajapati till 8.30 AM on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul and Sambalpur from 8.30 AM on Thursday to till 8.30 AM on Friday.

The Met Dept also said, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at most places over the districts of South Interior Odisha and at many
places over the rest districts of the State with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Koraput and Balangir.

