Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha’s 9 districts, Yellow warning issued

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday said that predicted heavy rainfall at one or
two places over nine districts in Odisha till tomorrow morning.

According to the latest bulletin,  heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and  Mayurbhanj till 8.30 AM of Wednesday.

It also said, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Nabrangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Balangir,Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Angul,Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj during the period.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for all the districts throughout the time.

