RAIN

Heavy rain, lightning likely in Odisha from Sept 6

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are likely to receive heavy rain with lightning  from September 6 to 8 , the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar said on Friday.

According the latest weather bulletin, Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Gajapati on September  6.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur on the day, the bulletin said.

The IMD also forecast thunderstorm with lightning at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Gajapati and heavy rainfall at one or two
places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Nabarangpur on September 7.

It also predicted that heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar,
Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Bargarh and thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghapur, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Bolangir,
Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh on September 8.

The weathermen also issued a Yellow weather warning for all these districts from September 6 to 8.

 

