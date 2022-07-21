Heavy rain in Odisha: Yellow warning issued to 13 districts

By WCE 7
Bhubaneswar: The intensity of rain will increase in Odisha from today for the next four days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning to 13 districts today including Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Ganjam.

The MeT has further predicted very heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha and issued an orange warning whereas a yellow warning to 16 districts.

Odisha is likely to receive an increase in rainfall on July 23 and July 24. Since June 1, the state has received 4 percent more rainfall than normal.

