Heavy rain in Odisha: Orange warning issued to 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar issued an orange warning to seven districts today including Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati and Ganjam.

The weather department has issued a yellow warning to Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts.

Odisha is likely to receive an increase in rainfall on July 23 and July 24. Since June 1, the state has received 4 percent more rainfall than normal.

Likewise, an orange warning has been issued to 10 districts for tomorrow including Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur.