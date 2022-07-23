Heavy rain in Odisha: Lightning strikes kill 7 people, 4 critical

By WCE 7
rainfall warning for odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, seven people have killed by lightning strikes in various parts of Odisha. According to reports, six others are in critical condition.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days. An orange warning has been issued to Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur districts for very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been issued to 18 districts for heavy rain.

There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas and water-logging in low-lying areas in some parts of the districts where there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains. Roads and houses may be damaged. It is also recommended to make arrangements for drainage in case of water-logging.

You might also like
State

Petrol and diesel prices today: Fuel rate decreases in Bhubaneswar

State

Girl Students Allege Misbehaviour Against Teacher In Odisha

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik To Leave On 4-Day Visit To Delhi Today

Business

Gold rate in India increases by Rs 850 for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.