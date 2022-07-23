Heavy rain in Odisha: Lightning strikes kill 7 people, 4 critical

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, seven people have killed by lightning strikes in various parts of Odisha. According to reports, six others are in critical condition.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall for the next three days. An orange warning has been issued to Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur districts for very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, a yellow warning has been issued to 18 districts for heavy rain.

There is also a risk of landslides in hilly areas and water-logging in low-lying areas in some parts of the districts where there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains. Roads and houses may be damaged. It is also recommended to make arrangements for drainage in case of water-logging.