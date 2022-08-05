Heavy Rain In Odisha From Today, See Details Here

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) situated here in Bhubaneswar has predicted heavy rain in Odisha from today.

A depression is centered around the West-Central Bay of Bengal.

Few parts of Odisha may experience 45 kmph to 55 kmph hourly wind gusts due to increased monsoon activity and possible low pressure.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture deep into the Bay of Bengal as turbulent conditions are possible due to the depression.

Districts in South Odisha are expected to experience heavy rainfall. From tomorrow the amount of rain is expected to increase further.

Medium to light rainfall is expected in most districts of Odisha from August 6 to August 10.