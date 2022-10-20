Heavy rain in Odisha, cyclone likely to hit WB and Bangladesh

Bhubaneswar: The possible cyclone is likely to make landfall somewhere between West Bengal and Bangladesh, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The MeT in a tweet from its local office situated here in Bhubaneswar stated that, “Low Pressure formed today is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over east-central and adjoining SE Bay of Bengal around 22 October, 2022 and into a deep depression on 23 October, 2022.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by 24th October. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeastwards & reach near West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts on 25 October, 2022.

Under its influence, most of the areas in coastal Odisha will receive rainfall on October 24 and 25 said Mohapatra. He also said that a few other places may experience heavy rainfall activity before October 23.

As per the IMD forecast, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. Meanwhile, the IMD is yet to make any forecast in regard to the landfall.