Heavy rain in Odisha, cyclone likely to hit WB and Bangladesh

By Sudeshna Panda 0
cyclone in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The possible cyclone is likely to make landfall somewhere between West Bengal and Bangladesh, informed IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The MeT in a tweet from its local office situated here in Bhubaneswar stated that, “Low Pressure formed today is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over east-central and adjoining SE Bay of Bengal around 22 October, 2022 and into a deep depression on 23 October, 2022.

Subsequently, it is very likely to recurve northwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over west central and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal by 24th October. Thereafter, it is likely to move gradually north-northeastwards & reach near West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts on 25 October, 2022.

Under its influence, most of the areas in coastal Odisha will receive rainfall on October 24 and 25 said Mohapatra. He also said that a few other places may experience heavy rainfall activity before October 23.

As per the IMD forecast, it is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours. Meanwhile, the IMD is yet to make any forecast in regard to the landfall.

You might also like
State

Raid on firecracker shops in Bhubaneswar ahead of Diwali

State

Odisha vigilance raid on Junior Engineer in Deogarh

State

Odisha Government hikes variable DA for employees

State

Elephant attack in Odisha: Woman dead, 1 injured

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.