Heavy rain in Odisha, alert for 8 districts

Pic Credits: ANI

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain alert has been sounded in Odisha by the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here.

As many as eight districts in Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning today.

As per the MeT, heavy rainfall is likely to lash one or two places in several districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

The MeT has issued a yellow warning for the eight districts of Odisha.

The districts of Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Nayagarh have been asked to remain alert and be prepared for heavy rains.

