Heavy rain experienced in Odisha in 24hrs, highest in Nayagarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has experienced widespread rain in the last 24 hours, said reliable reports on Friday.

According to reports, the highest rainfall of 139 mm was recorded in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

Reports say that, very heavy rainfall has been experienced at two places and heavy rain has been experienced at as many as 10 places informed the IMD Bhubaneswar.