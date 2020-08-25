Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday issued a red category warning about heavy rain in several parts of Odisha for next two days.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places with extremely heavy rain at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal in next 24 hours,” the latest bulletin said issuing red alert for these districts during the period.

A red category warning implies that disaster management authorities should take action to prevent any rain-related or flooding disaster.

The IMD issued a orange weather warning for the districts of Puri, Khordha,Angul,Deogarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal for next 24 hours.

It also issued yellow weather warning for the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Nuapada, Nawrangpur, Malkangiri and Koraput for next 24 hours.

The Met Dept also issued a red warning for another nine districts which could receive extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday. The districts include Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Boudh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, and Deogarh.

While orange warning has been issued for the districts of Nabarangpur, Angul,Nuapada,Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj,Kandhamal and Keonjhar from 8. 30 AM of August 26 to 8.30 AM of August 27, yellow weather warning has been issued for Balasore, Malkangiri,

Koraput, Cuttack and Jajpur during the period.

Under the influence of the well marked low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph is very likely over north Bay of Bengal along and off Odisha coast, the bulletin said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till August 27.