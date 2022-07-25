Heavy rain continues to lash across Twin Cities, Yellow warning issued to 10 districts

By WCE 7
rain in odisha today

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center has issued a yellow warning for 10 districts for the next 24 hours in Odisha.

Reportedly, three districts including Balangir, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have also received continuous rainfall since Monday morning.

The seasonal cumulative rainfall realized between June 1 to July 24 2022 is 477.7 mm against its normal value of 466.7 mm. During the period, five districts received excess rainfall, one district in deficient, and the rest 24 in the normal category.

