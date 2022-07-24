Heavy rain continues to lash across Odisha, Orange warning issued for three districts

Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Center has issued an orange warning for three districts and a yellow warning for 17 others for the next 24 hours in Odisha. As per the warning, three districts including Dhenkanal, Anugul, and Cuttack will receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Several places of the state have witnessed heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic circulation over Northern Odisha and its nearby areas. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have also received continuous rainfall since yesterday night. There will be no respite from the rain as cyclonic circulation has been warned to bring more rainfall for the next two days.

 

