Heavy rain continues to pour in Odisha: Yellow warning issued for 16 districts

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain has been pouring across Odisha due to low pressure over Bay-of-Bengal. The Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that some places of the state will receive rainfall today as well.

Under the influence of the low pressure, most of the places of the state will likely witness light to moderate rainfall. While the weather in other places will remain cloudy.

The Meteorological Centre here has issued an orange warning for 10 districts of the state till 8.30 am today and a yellow alert for 16 districts. These 16 districts will likely receive heavy to very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Likewise, a Yellow alert has been issued for 10 districts for tomorrow. Yesterday, more than 50 mm of rain was recorded in the state within 33 hours from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. The Meteorological Department recorded maximum rainfall of 167 mm in Dhenkanal district, 108 mm in Balasore, and 103 mm in Balangir.

Meanwhile, the depression is centered over South Chhattisgarh. Currently, it is centered 190 km away from Bhawanipatna in the west-north-west direction. It will gradually move westward and weaken in the next 12 hours.

The heavy to very heavy rainfall may also trigger landslides/mudslides in vulnerable hilly areas of these districts, informed the department.

The ocean is more turbulent due to tidal effects. Fishermen have been banned from the sea till tomorrow.