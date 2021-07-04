Heavy rain causes water logging in parts of Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha received heavy rainfall for few hours on Sunday evening. The heavy downpour has left several parts of the city waterlogged.

However, due to weekly shutdown in the city no heavy vehicular traffic was affected due to the waterlogging.

According to Weather department, the Bhubaneswar Airport area recorded 10.8mm of rainfall till 5:30pm, today. The Rajeev Bhawan area and KIIT Patia area recorded 29mm and 26mm rainfall respectively.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar had earlier predicted heavy rainfall for the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kandhamal, Boudh, Kalahandi and Ganjam.

On the other hand, thunderstorm with lightning has been predicted for next 24 hours  in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Nabarangpur.

