Heavy rain brings relief from heat in various parts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Rain, lightning, and thunderstorms have occurred in various parts across Odisha bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.

According to the local MeT office, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning has affected some parts of Odisha.

The districts of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi And Kandhamal ( Including Bhubaneswar City) within next three hours shall experience rain, lightning, and thunderstorms

The bulletin further read that, “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike”

Waterlogging has been experienced in a few parts of the Capital city of Odisha said various reliable reports.