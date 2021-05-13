Odisha: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Experienced In Bhubaneswar, Yellow Warning For 14 Districts

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha Bhubaneswar experienced heavy rains and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon.

Due to the rain, lightning and thunder power outage was experienced across the city.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning. “ Moderate to a severe thunderstorm with gusty wind speed reaching 40- 50 kph, lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Puri, Khorda (including Bhubaneswar), Jajpur, Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balangir, Baragarh, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Kandhamal and Dhenkanal districts till 3:30 pm,” said the weather department.