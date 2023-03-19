Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

Mayurbhanj: Heavy rain along with hailstorm lashed different parts of Odisha on Saturday due to the western storm. The storm has also affected various places of the Mayurbhanj District. As many as nine districts have received hailstorm yesterday.

Due to rain and wind, power supply was cut off in 7 blocks of the Karanjia and Rairangpur sub-districts. Yesterday, due to the influence of western storm, there was heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of Rayagada district.Due to this, the area looked like a part of Kashmir with white hailstone. The streets were covered with white sheets of hailstones.

The sudden rain, hailstorm along with a strong wing damaged many houses, crops and uprooted trees in the area.