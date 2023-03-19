Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

Heavy rain along with hailstorm lashed different parts of Odisha due to the western storm. The storm damaged houses, crops and trees.

State
By Sunita 0
hailstorm in odisha

Mayurbhanj: Heavy rain along with hailstorm lashed different parts of Odisha on Saturday due to the western storm. The storm has also affected various places of the Mayurbhanj District. As many as nine districts have received hailstorm yesterday.

Take a look

Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

Odisha: Jilted lover strangles 15-year-old girl to death, dumps body…

Due to rain and wind, power supply was cut off in 7 blocks of the Karanjia and Rairangpur sub-districts. Yesterday, due to the influence of western storm, there was heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of Rayagada district.Due to this, the area looked like a part of Kashmir with white hailstone. The streets were covered with white sheets of hailstones.

The sudden rain, hailstorm along with a strong wing damaged many houses, crops and uprooted trees in the area.

Sunita 3726 news

Hi I am Sunita and i work as a copy editor in KalingaTV.com. I write articles on varied segments including Tech and Automobile. Also I am passionate towards writing State and news stories.

You might also like
State

STF seized Leopard skin in Odisha’s Boudh, Poacher arrested

State

Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passes away

State

Popular DJ Azex found dead at residence in Bhubaneswar, Probe on

State

Odisha: Infant dies, parents critical as walls collapses due to rain

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7