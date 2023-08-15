Heavy rain alert in Odisha for the next 4 days, warning issued

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday has issued a heavy rain alert in Odisha for the next four days, from today.

The monsoon has become active again and due to that there shall be an increase in rainfall activity in the state. There is a forecast of light to moderate scattered rainfall, potentially becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall activity, said the latest reports.

“Odisha is expected to witness light to moderate scattered rainfall, potentially becoming fairly widespread, with isolated instances of heavy rainfall activity conditions till Friday,” said the latest bulletin of the IMD.

Today a yellow warning has been issued for 18 districts of disha namely: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Devgarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur. There shall be lightning, thunder and rain.

An alert has been issued to Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak districts for heavy rain.

Similarly, on the August 16 and August 17, the weather department has informed that there will be maximum impact of rain in the south interior Odisha including north coastal Odisha.