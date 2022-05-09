Heavy Rain Alert For Next 3 Hours In 8 Districts Including Cuttack And Khurda

By WCE 2
rain alert odisha
Pic Credits: MeT

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur over some parts and districts of Odisha said the MeT Department.

The warning has been issued for the following districts:

Cuttack, Khorda, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh during the next three (3) hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

