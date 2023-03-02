Heatwave warning from March to May, temperature to rise by 3-5°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in March to May is likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees across the state. A heatwave warning for Odisha has been issued by the MeT.

The weather department informed that the temperatures from March to May is likely to remain higher than normal. The summer temperature in the state is likely to be significantly higher by atleast 50 percent in most places in Odisha this summer.

In Angul, Sonepur, Boudh, Titilagarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Talcher, Chandbali, Malkangari, including the capital Bhubaneswar, the temperature may touch 38 to 42 degrees. IMD has issued orange and red alert to various districts for this.

On the other hand, as there has been no rain in the state for a long time, there is a risk of experiencing heavy rainfall. There was no rain in January and February. Similarly, there is no chance of rain in the month of March. So the situation is going to get even more intolerable.

There will, however, be no large change in the minimum temperature in the state during this period, said the weather bulletin.

With the formation of depression in Bay of Bengal southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will flow into to the state. As a result, the temperature will increase further.

India will experience extreme heat this year predicted the MeT Department. From March itself, loo has been experienced in the country. The Meteorological Department has made a prediction in this regard.