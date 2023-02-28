Heatwave warning for Odisha, temperature likely to rise by 3-5°C

Bhubaneswar: The temperature in March is likely to increase by 3 to 5 degrees across the state. A heatwave warning for Odisha has been issued by the MeT.

Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. Boudh district recorded maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonepur at 37.6 degree Celsius and Bolangir at 37.2 degree Celsius.

There will, however, be no large change in the minimum temperature in the state during this period, said the weather bulletin.

With the formation of depression in Bay of Bengal southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will flow into to the state. As a result, the temperature will increase further.