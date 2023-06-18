Heatwave in Odisha: Sambalpur sizzles at 45.4 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: On Sunday, Bhubaneswar recorded 30 degrees Celsius at 2.30 pm. Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature in the state measuring degrees Celsius.

The regional center of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange warnings for 12 districts of Odisha for severe heat waves. The MeT has also issued a yellow alert for five districts.

It was learned that so far, 20 cases regarding alleged death due to heatwaves have been received by the government. However, only one death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore.

People across the State have been advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated, and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women.

Record temperature as of 2:30 today

Sambalpur: 45.4 degrees

Jharsuguda: 44.4 degrees

Hirakud: 44.2 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 40 degrees

Keonjhar: 39 degrees

Chandbali: 36.8 degrees

Balasore: 34 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.8 degrees

Puri: 33.6 degrees

Paradip: 33.4 degrees

Record humidity by 2:30 today

Puri: 78%

Paradip: 77%

Gopalpur: 75%

Balasore: 73%

Chandbali: 70%

Bhubaneswar: 51%

Keonjhar: 47%

Hirakud: 27%

Sambalpur: 25%

Jharsuguda: 22%