Heatwave in Odisha, Sambalpur sizzles at 41.2°C by 2:30pm

Bhubaneswar: Many places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Monday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation. On Monday Bhubaneswar recorded 37.4 °C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded temperatures at 40.6°C. The highest temperature however was recorded at 41.2°C in Sambalpur.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar, India Meteorological Department, the day time temperature is likely to rise further by 2 – 3°C during next 2 days.

Consequently day temperature likely to be 40°C or above at a few places over a few districts during the next 4-5 days. Hot and discomfort weather likely during this period.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Sambalpur: 41.2 degrees

Jharsuguda: 40.6 degrees

Diamond: 39.6 degrees

Chandbali: 38.2 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 37.4 degrees

Keonhar: 36 degrees

Baltimore: 34.6 degrees

Puri: 34.4 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.8 degrees

Paradip: 33.4 degrees