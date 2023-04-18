Heatwave in Odisha, Bhubaneswar records 42.2°C by 2:30pm
As many as six places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Tuesday said the latest report of the local MeT office.
Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a week, on Tuesday Bhubaneswar recorded 42.2°C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.6°C.
People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.
Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:
Jharsuguda: 42.6 degrees
Bhubaneswar: 42.2 degrees
Sambalpur: 42.2 degrees
Keonjhar: 41.0 degrees
Hirakud: 41.0 degrees
Chandbali: 40.8 degrees
Balasore: 35.8 degrees
Puri: 34.5 degrees
Gopalpur: 33.6 degrees
Paradip: 32.8 degrees