Heatwave in Odisha, Bhubaneswar records 42.2°C by 2:30pm

Bhubaneswar: As many as six places in Odisha recorded temperatures of over 40°C by 2:30 pm on Tuesday said the latest report of the local MeT office.

Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a week, on Tuesday Bhubaneswar recorded 42.2°C at 2:30 pm. Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha at 42.6°C.

People have been advised to refrain from stepping outside the house from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. They have been asked too take necessary precautions in case going out of home within the time is unavoidable.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 2:30 pm today:

Jharsuguda: 42.6 degrees

Bhubaneswar: 42.2 degrees

Sambalpur: 42.2 degrees

Keonjhar: 41.0 degrees

Hirakud: 41.0 degrees

Chandbali: 40.8 degrees

Balasore: 35.8 degrees

Puri: 34.5 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.6 degrees

Paradip: 32.8 degrees