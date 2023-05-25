Heatwave in Odisha: Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur boil at 39.2°C at 11:30am

Bhubaneswar: Most parts of Odisha are facing a heatwave-like situation for almost a week. On Thursday Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur were boiling at 39.2°C at 11:30 am.

It is worth mentioning that Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur were the hottest places in Odisha on Thursday, said the Official Twitter handle of Meteorological Centre situated here in Bhubaneswar.

However, the residents of Jharsuguda were a bit relieved from the reeling heat since the district recorded 38.4°C.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the heat wave conditions will prevail across the state for five more days.

Due to the heat wave, the maximum day temperature might rise above 42 degrees in most parts of Western Odisha. Meanwhile, the temperature in coastal areas of the state will remain above 40 degrees.

The MeT has predicted that there will be no major changes in the next three days. Meteorologists has predicted that the temperature will drop due to pre-monsoon in the coastal areas of Kerala and Karnataka this week. However, the temperature will likely not drop for Odisha and other states of the country before June 10.

Here are the temperatures recorded across Odisha by 11:30 am today:

Bhubaneswar: 39.2 degrees

Sambalpur: 39.2 degrees

Jharsuguda: 38.4 degrees

Hirakud: 37.4 degrees

Chandbali: 35.6 degrees

Keonjhar: 35.0 degrees

Balasore: 35.0 degrees

Puri: 33.0 degrees

Paradip: 33.4 degrees

Gopalpur: 33.4 degrees