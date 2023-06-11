Heatwave condition to continue for next 3-4 days in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to continue in some districts of Odisha for the next three to four days, the regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here said in a bulletin on Sunday morning. After that, the temperature is likely to drop slightly.

While six places in the state experienced severe heatwave conditions, three districts experienced heatwave conditions during the last 24 hours.

The summer currents and above-normal temperatures experienced in various locations in the state during the last 24 hours areas are as follows:

Severe heatwave:

Hirakud: +7.2°C

Keonjhar: +7.1°C

Bolangir: +6.9°C

Jharsuguda: +6.6°C

Sambalpur: +6.5°C

Heatwave