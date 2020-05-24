Temperature Soar Across Odisha

Heat wave sweeps Odisha as 14 towns record temperature above 40 deg Celsius

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Heat wave continued to sweep Odisha as 14 towns of the State recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Sunday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the regional meteorological department, Titilagarh recorded season’s highest temperature  (till now) as it witnessed a temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius.

Titilagarh was followed by Talcher (44.3), Bhawanipatna (44.0), Balangir (44.0) and Malkangiri (43.1).

The other places where the temperature touched the 40-degree mark are Sonepur (43.0), Angul (42.5), Sambalpur (42.2), Paralakhemundi (42.2), Hirakud (41.9), Phulbani (41.8), Boudh (41.8), Jharsuguda (41.6) and Sundergarh (40.0).

While the capital city Bhubaneswar sizzled at 34.7 degree Celsius, Paradip recorded the lowest temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius.

You might also like
State

Shramik Special Train Halts As Onboard Woman Passenger Delivers Baby In Odisha

State

Burglars break into Police officer’s residence in Odisha capital

State

Shocking! Gorakhpur-bound Shramik Special train runs on diverted route, reaches…

State

Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for international arrivals; 14-day mandatory…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.