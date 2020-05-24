Heat wave sweeps Odisha as 14 towns record temperature above 40 deg Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Heat wave continued to sweep Odisha as 14 towns of the State recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Sunday.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the regional meteorological department, Titilagarh recorded season’s highest temperature (till now) as it witnessed a temperature of 45.8 degree Celsius.

Titilagarh was followed by Talcher (44.3), Bhawanipatna (44.0), Balangir (44.0) and Malkangiri (43.1).

The other places where the temperature touched the 40-degree mark are Sonepur (43.0), Angul (42.5), Sambalpur (42.2), Paralakhemundi (42.2), Hirakud (41.9), Phulbani (41.8), Boudh (41.8), Jharsuguda (41.6) and Sundergarh (40.0).

While the capital city Bhubaneswar sizzled at 34.7 degree Celsius, Paradip recorded the lowest temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius.