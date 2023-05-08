Heat wave returns to Odisha as 14 places witness 40 degrees C temperature or more

Bhubaneswar: At a time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea, heat wave has returned to Odisha as 14 places of the State witnessed temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Monday.

According to the regional centre of the IMD in Bhubaneswar, Boudh witnessed today’s highest temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

Boudh was followed by Jharsuguda, where the people sizzled at a temperature of 41.6 degrees, while Sambalpur and Rourkela reported 41.6 and 41.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Likewise, Angul recorded 41.1 degrees Celsius, Sundargarh boiled at 41 degrees Celsius today. The other places where, the day temperature soared above the 40 degrees Celsius temperature mark today are Talcher (40.8), Balangir (40.5), Jagatsinghpur (40.5), Chandbali (40.2), Titilagarh (40), Sonepur (40), Niagara (40), Kendrapara (40).

The capital city of Bhubaneswar reported temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius while in Cuttack the temperature touched to 39.5 degrees Celsius.

Hirakud witnessed 39.9, Bargarh 39.5, Nuapada 39.4, Bhawanipatna 39, Deogarh 39, Malkangiri 39, Dhenkanal 38.1, Jajpur 38, Phulbani 37 9, Bhadrak 37 and 37.2 in Parlakhemundi.

Likewise, five places namely Baripada, Chhatrapur, Khurda, Balasore and Keonjhar recorded 37 degrees Celsius.