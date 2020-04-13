Heatwave
Heat wave intensifies in Odisha; Mercury crosses 40-degree mark at 12 places

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The mercury is on the rise in several parts of Odisha as the residents remain under a nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Met department, the heat wave conditions have intensified in Odisha as 12 places in the State recorded maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius today.

Sweltering weather conditions prevail in the State capital city Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Bhubaneswar and Titlagarh became the hottest places in the state recording 41.5 degree Celsius each. Cuttack recorded maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius today.

While Balangir sizzled at 41.2 degrees Celsius, Bariapda recorded 41 degrees Celsius. Chandbali and Angul were at 40.7 degrees each.

Other places that mercury crossed 40 degrees and above include Talcher, Boudh, Malkangiri Nayagarh and Paralakhemundi.

According to weather office, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in one or two places over nine districts in the state this evening.

