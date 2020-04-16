Heat wave grips Odisha

Heat wave grips Odisha; Mercury soars past 40 degree Celsius at 7 places

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: The severe heat wave continued to grip Odisha as seven places in the state recording maximum temperature above 40 degree Celsius on Thursday.

According to the Met Department, Sonepur today recorded highest maximum temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius followed by Balangir at 40.5 degree Celsius.

While Titalgarh and Malkangiri recorded at 40.2 degree Celsius each, Talcher and Angul heated at 40.1 degree Celsius each. Boudh recorded maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsious.

State capital Bhubaneswar sizzled at 39.6 degree Celsius while Cuttack recorded 39.2 degree Celsius.

The Met Department also issued Yellow warning to several districts in the state.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Nayagarh and Khordha districts till 8.30 AM on Friday, the latest bulletin said.

