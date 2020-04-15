Bhubaneswar: Heat wave continued to sweep several parts in Odisha with Balangir remaining the hottest in the state at 41.5degrees Celsius.

Besides Balangir, three other places recorded their maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Met department on Wednesday.

The State Capital Bhubaneswar was the second hottest in the state at 41.2 degree Celsius, followed by Talcher at 41.1 degrees Celsius and Angul at 40.5 41 degrees Celsius.

Cuttack recorded maximum temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius today.

The weatherman also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower in several places and issued Yellow warning to eight districts in the state.

“ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda till 8.30 AM on Thursday, ” the latest bulletin said.