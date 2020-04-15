Heat wave

Heat wave continues to sweep several parts of Odisha; Balangir recorded 41. 5 degree Celsius

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Heat wave continued to sweep several parts in Odisha with Balangir remaining the hottest in the state at 41.5degrees Celsius.

Besides Balangir, three other places recorded their maximum temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Met department on Wednesday.

The State Capital Bhubaneswar was the second hottest in the state at  41.2 degree Celsius, followed by Talcher at 41.1 degrees Celsius and Angul at 40.5 41 degrees Celsius.

Related News

Fire Dept Sanitizes Puri’s Swargadwar And All Roads…

Lock down: Odia engineer stranded in Kolkata, loses mental…

8 Text Books Of Class 10 Changed By Board Of Secondary…

Unique Manner Of Conveying Coronavirus Awareness Message In…

Cuttack recorded maximum temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius today.

The weatherman also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower in several places and issued Yellow warning to eight districts in the state.

“ Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda till 8.30 AM on Thursday, ” the latest bulletin said.

You might also like
State

Fire Dept Sanitizes Puri’s Swargadwar And All Roads Leading To It, Amid…

State

Lock down: Odia engineer stranded in Kolkata, loses mental stability, attempts…

State

8 Text Books Of Class 10 Changed By Board Of Secondary Education, Odisha

State

Unique Manner Of Conveying Coronavirus Awareness Message In Bhubaneswar, Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.