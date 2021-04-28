Heat Wave Continues In Odisha: 7 Places Record More Than 42 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Boudh has recorded the highest temperature of the day as 7 places witnessed temperature of 42 degrees Celsius or above in Odisha on Wednesday.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (IMD), informed that Boudh sizzled at Boudh 43.2 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Boudh, 6 other places recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius today. They are Jharsuguda (42.8), Balangir (42.5), Sambalpur (42.3), Angul (42.1), Hirakud (42.0) and Titlagarh (42.0).

On the other hand, 8 places in Odisha witnessed temperatures between 40- 42 degrees Celsius. These places are Paralakhemundi (40.0), Nayagarh (41.0), Sonepur (41.0), Malkangiri (40.5), Phulbani (40.0), Bhawanipatna (41.5), Talcher (41.7) and Sundargarh (41.5).