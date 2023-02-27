Heat wave alert! temperatures expected to rise across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In the first week of March, the temperature may touch 40 to 42 degrees in some parts of the state, said reliable reports.

The temperature will increase by 3 to 5 degrees in most parts of coastal and western parts of Odisha said the weather update. The day temperature is expected to increase by 2 to 4 degrees in North and South Odisha districts.

The Meteorological Department has estimated that mercury will rise and reach 40 to 42 degrees in some places in the first week of March.

The maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees was recorded in Boudh and Malkangari in the last 24 hours. 34.2 degrees in Bhubaneswar and 33.6 degrees in Cuttack.

With the formation of depression in Bay of Bengal southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal will flow into to the state. As a result, the temperature will increase further.