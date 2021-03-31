Bhubaneswar: Heat wave conditions prevailed at a few places over the districts of North interior Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North coastal Odisha and South interior Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 44.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Other stations with significant Max. Temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius:

Talcher 42.7°C, Boudh 42.5°C, Jharsuguda and Bolangir 42.2°C, Titlagarh 42.0°C, Angul 41.9°C, Sonepur 41.8°C, Nayagarh 41.7°C, Balasore and Hirakud 41.4°C and Sambalpur 41.3°C.

Under influence of dry westerly winds prevailing in the lower levels and local heating and contraction of dry air near surface level, heat wave conditions most likely at many places with isolated severe heat wave at isolated places to prevail over the districts of North interior and adjoining south interior and some districts of coastal Odisha during next two days.

No large change in Maximum temperature (Day temperature) during next two days and thereafter it will fall gradually by 2-4°C over the districts of Odisha. Maximum temperature (Day temperature) very likely to be above normal by 4-6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 2 days.

Heat wave conditions at many places with severe heat wave at isolated places most likely to prevail over the districts of Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Special precautions:

1) Heat illness symptoms likely to the people exposed to direct heat and doing heavy work. Also high health concern to vulnerable people (infant, elderly and sick people)

2) Avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration