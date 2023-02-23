Heat is on: 12 places of Odisha records temperature above 37 degrees

Bhubaneswar: As many as 12 places in Odisha have recorded day temperatures above 37 degrees Celcius, informed regional centre of Indian Meteorological Department. Sonepur has been named as the hottest city of the state with the highest temperature of 38.3 degree Celsius.

The temperature of the capital city Bhubaneswar is recorded at 37.9 degrees Celsius in the day.

Similarly, the temperature is recorded at 38.2 degrees Celsius in Talcher and 38 degrees Celsius in Nayagarh.

The weather department has estimated that there will be no change in the weather for the next five days. Dry air is flowing into the state from the western part of the country. As the dry air is exposed to sunlight, the temperature is increasing.

The month of February is becoming the hotter day by day. Now, people are worrying about the heat conditions in March, April and May. Since October, there has been no rain in the state, which has also caused the temperature to rise. On the other hand, dense fog is seen in some parts of the state. As a result, traffic is being disrupted in the mornings.