Heart-wrenching! This Odia jatra actor wears makeup, dies before going to act

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, Odia jatra actor Jayant Mohapatra breathed his last moments before going to the dais for acting last night.

According to reports, jatra party Darbar was scheduled to stage its play titled ‘Phaguna Deichhi Dukha Chhaguna’ at Paikarapur of Jajpur district on Sunday night. Jayant Mohapatra was slated to play the lead role.

Stage was also set for the play and the melody program was going on before the beginning of the show. All artists including Jayant Mohapatra were wearing makeup. In the meantime, Mohapatra felt sick following which he was rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

As it was getting late, the organisers decided to go ahead with anther play. However, later the play was stopped midway as Mohapatra breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

A pall of gloom descended among the actors and audience following the sudden and unfortunate death of the Jayant Mohapatra.

Mohapatra’s body was taken to his native village in Raj Berhampur area in Odisha’s Balasore district, where his last rite was performed this morning.

Several jatra parties and actors condoled Mohapatra’s death calling it as a matter of very shocking and heart-wrenching.

