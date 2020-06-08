Mumbai: Coronavirus has brought misery for people across the world. Rich or poor, politicians or actors, small or big, people from all walks of life have fallen prey to COVID19. Apart from causing death and making people fall sick, the deadliest virus has destroyed several families. You can know these realities if learn about the heart-wrenching story of a Mumbai-based Odia family.

Prasant Moharana of Jagatpur area in Odisha’s Cuttack district is an engineer. He is doing a job in Mumbai and living in Panvel area along with his wife Sujata and only daughter Ivaa (13). He went to his native village after knowing about the ill health of his mother. However, he could not return to Mumbai and got stranded due to lockdown imposed.

Sujata is a teacher and she was teaching in a school – ‘Mahatma’. However, due to closure of schools in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, she was staying in the flat along with her daughter. On the other hand, Prasant got stranded in the village as he could not return to Mumbai despites all efforts.

Sujata fell sick all of a sudden on May 20. After test it was fond that she was infected with COVID-19 following which she was admitted at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) hospital.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the area as contaminated zone due to which none of Sujata’s relatives could go to meet her daughter Ivaa.

While Sujata was admitted in the hospital, Ivaa was all alone in the flat and Prasant was stuck in Odisha.

Prasant returned to Mumbai after domestic flight services resumed on May 25. He had to fly to Delhi from Bhubaneswar and then to Mumbai to reach his flat.

Unfortunately, Prasant was asked to stay in quarantine period. He had to go under swab test and based on the reports, he stayed in home quarantine following which he could not meet his wife.

Sujata was shifted to the Apollo Hospital after her condition deteriorated further. However, she breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the hospital on May 27.

Sadly, neither her husband nor daughter could see her for the last time even her body face to face. The BMC sent the photo of her mortal remains to Prasant as a proof before cremating it.