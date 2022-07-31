Heart-wrenching! Man, grandson drown in pond while bathing cattle in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man and his grandson drowned in a pond at Kanaguda village under Sadar panchayat of Kosagumuda block in Nabarangpur district today.

The deceased have been identified as Laba Harijan (64) and Yaas Harijan (9).

Laba and Yaas had gone to their agricultural land for some ploughing work. After completing their work, they went to the nearby pond to bathe the cattle.

Their family members launched a frantic search for them after they did not return home. They noticed the clothes of Laba and Yaas floating on the water and informed the firefighters about it.

A team of firefighters from Kosagumuda reached the pond and rescued the duo in a critical condition. Both of them were rushed to the Kosagumuda Community Health Centre for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors declared them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the death of the Laba and Yaas.