Heart-wrenching! Man dies after getting stung by honey bees in Odisha

By Subadh Nayak 0
Man dies after getting stung by honey bees

Nabarangpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man died after getting stung by honey bees in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district on Sunday.

One Judhistir Amnatya, a native of Usuripadar village of the district, was reportedly returning home on a bicycle after collecting paddy from the paddy trashing yard. In the meantime, a colony of bees from the village forest attacked him.

Judhistir tried his best and rescued himself from being further attacked by the honey bees. Soon after he reached home, his family members decided to take him to the local hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he breathed his last before reaching the health centre.

A pall of gloom descended on Usuripadar village following the Judhistir’s death due to honey bee attack.

